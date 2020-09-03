Superintendent: Miami school’s platform also targeted by foreign interference

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A news conference just wrapped up with Miami-Dade County’s Superintendent of Schools providing new details about the cyber attacks that plagued the school district’s online learning platform since Monday.

Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho said a 16-year-old junior at South Miami Senior High School was responsible for at least 8 of the attacks, but he said other players involved may be from foreign nations. There were possibly at least 12 attacks by noon Wednesday.

“It takes no joy, because he was one of us, in announcing the early morning arrest of a 16-year-old student. There are other attacks from foreign nations such as Russia, Ukraine, China, Iraq, and possibly others.”

Miami-Dade Schools Police traced an IP address responsible for the attacks to David Oliveros.

The police department investigated the cyber attacks, along with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“It’s something we have never dealt with, not only internally, but our local law enforcement partners haven’t either,” Commander Edwin Lopez, Miami-Dade School Police, said.

Oliveros confessed to “orchestrating eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyber attacks, designed to overwhelm District networks, including web-based systems needed for My School Online.”

Investigators said the student used an online application to carry out the attacks.

“We were able to seize and confiscate not only the computer device but also the gaming system,” Lopez said.

Oliveros was arrested on charges of computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a third-degree felony, and interference with an educational institution, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Local 10 learned the teen is not in jail, but is currently in the custody of his parents.