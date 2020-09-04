Congresswoman denied access to USPS processing facility amid mail delivery concerns

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., was not allowed inside a U.S. Postal Service processing facility early Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade as mail delivery concerns are growing across the country ahead of Election Day.

“The plant manager has been directed not to come out and direct me as to what this mysterious protocol is that is suddenly preventing me from coming in,” Wasserman Schultz told reporters. “I gave them notification yesterday that I wanted to come and do a walk-through of the facility. This is just outrageous.”

Pictures taken Thursday by the National Postal Mail Handlers Union show what they say is stacks of mail — some dated July — that still have not been sent out.

It was an alarming site to the congresswoman, as she says some of it is business mail while others include medical supplies.

Wasserman Schultz said she visited the facility back in February and just gave a days’ notice and was able to walk in.

That wasn’t the case Friday morning and she was told indirectly by the plant manager that she did not follow proper protocol and would not be allowed in.