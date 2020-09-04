FHP: All 7 in Alligator Alley crash not wearing seat belts, child restraints

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol released some of its findings from the Thursday late afternoon crash that injured 4 adults, 3 children, and killed a 1-year-old boy.

For nearly five hours on Thursday that stretched into the evening, the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley (Interstate 75) were shut down as a frantic search was underway for a baby ejected from the pick-up truck after it overturned several times.

Family members who survived the crash told first responders that the 1-year-old child was missing. Two of the people in the truck were reportedly the children’s parents.

The rollover accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 27 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75.

The FHP investigation stated that after a tire blowout, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and onto the grassy shoulder of the road, where it overturned several times, ending up on its roof facing south.

“This vehicle swerved into the right and rolled over,” Lieutenant Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The passengers, all from the Tampa, Fla., area, according to the report, were in a Nissan Frontier mid-size pick up truck.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Also in the truck were two women, ages 31 and 56, both sustained serious injuries. 4 children were also in the pick up: Two girls, ages 10 and 8, and two boys, ages 4 and 1. The three children who survived the crash suffered minor injures. The injured were taken to Broward Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic.

The 1-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and, after the extensive search, was found underwater by a diver in a nearby canal.

However, search teams did not know of the child’s location immediately and combed through thick grass and cleared the area around the vehicle in hopes of finding him alive. Multiple law enforcement and fire rescue agencies searched with drones overhead while the Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circled above.

At 5:45 p.m., officials determined that the rescue mission had turned to a recovery mission.

On the ground, as many as 50 firefighters canvassed the area. Also, K-9 units were called in. Divers searched the murky waters of a nearby canal. When the truck was pulled from the muddy embankment, BSO divers made the tragic discovery.

“We conducted a thorough search and we were able to find the deceased body of the 1-year-old male,” Reyes said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.