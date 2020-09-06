3 armed men demand rental car from tourist in Brickell

MIAMI, Fla. – Police are searching for three men who held a tourist at gunpoint in Brickell.

According to Miami Police, the 29-year-old man, who was visiting Miami from Chicago, parked his rental car, a 2020 Ford Mustang convertible, in the parking lot of 99 S.E. 5th Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

As he was walking towards the stairs, three men armed with handguns approached him. While holding him at gunpoint, they went through his pockets and demanded the keys to the car.

After he gave them the keys to the vehicle, the 3 men ran to the Mustang and fled the scene going westbound on Southeast 5th Street, according to police.

The victim said that shortly after the carjackers took off, he noticed a red Chevrolet Camaro speeding behind the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or anonymous tipsters can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-4877.