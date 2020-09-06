Coronavirus: Beaches crowded on Labor Day weekend as officials hope to avoid another spike

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Coronavirus safety guidelines are being enforced across South Florida on Labor Day Weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, the beach appeared to be a very popular place.

It was a scene that might make you forget that there is a pandemic going on.

“We just did a little shopping and before that ate some pie and pizza and shrimp,” said beachgoer Stephanie Link.

Further south in Miami Beach, it was a similar scene.

Despite the appearance of things being fine, local leaders are looking at this weekend with a certain level of concern, afraid that people may throw caution to the wind in order to celebrate the long holiday weekend as normal.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said Sunday there is an increase in mask wearing and social distancing enforcement this weekend.

“It is important that we keep this positivity rate of less than five percent for 14 days to give us the chance to reopen the economy better and take care of their livelihoods,” said Holness.

The positivity rates in Miami Dade and Broward counties have been looking much better lately.

Local experts are quick to remind South Floridians that now is not the time to let up.

“Everyone is well aware of what happened after Memorial Day, so I’m really hoping that people will keep all that in mind so that we don’t see a huge surge two weeks from Labor Day,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.