Pandemic makes this SoFla holiday weekend different

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has a word of caution for those venturing out for fun in South Florida for Labor Day Weekend.

“We don’t want a repeat of Memorial Day when people got complacent. There were parties, big gatherings of people, who were not following the rules of wearing masks and social distancing, so infections spiked and hospitals were packed,” Gimenez said.

With Miami-Dade County’s coronavirus positive rate hovering around 7 percent, leaders are hoping holiday revelers don’t mess that up.

Beaches are staying open for the weekend, but Gimenez said there are rules: Continue to social distance and not gather in groups bigger than 10.

Don’t forget the curfew. A 10 p.m. curfew will be enforced through the weekend throughout Miami-Dade County.

It’s also a requirement to wear a mask in public.

The fine for individuals is $100 and $500 for businesses. Businesses that disobey ordinances, such as the 50 percent capacity limit inside restaurants, also face the risk of being temporarily shut down.

In Broward County, the pandemic rules are also still in effect. Mayor Dale Holness said businesses caught in violation will be cited by code enforcement.

Holness said about 60 code enforcement officers will be working with authorities over the weekend to target certain areas and businesses where people may be disobeying orders put in place during the pandemic.

“From a business standpoint, code enforcement will be out there continuing to cite those not in compliance. Because we just can’t risk it,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

On the water, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers will also be out in force, cracking down on boaters and personal watercraft operators speeding and looking for those who are driving and drinking on the waterways.

“Don’t drink alcohol and ride a jet ski. Its a holiday weekend, its about family. So do the right thing to ensure that you can get home safely,” said Officer Ronald Washington, a spokesman for FWC.