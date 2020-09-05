Coronavirus: Florida reports 3,656 new cases Saturday, 61 resident deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida reported 3,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with 61 more resident deaths.

The state is now up to 643,867 confirmed cases, 11,811 resident deaths and 39,912 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.

At least another 152 nonresidents have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The new deaths announced Saturday include 18 in Miami-Dade County, three in Broward and two in Palm Beach County.

The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s tests was 5.99%, continuing a trend of encouraging numbers in that category.

The statewide positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.66% and the two-week positivity rate is 5.73%.

A look at Florida's COVID-19 positivity rate over recent days. (WPLG)

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 161,018 (+549)

Deaths: 2,650 (+18)

Yesterday’s positivity: 6.61%

BROWARD

Cases: 73,112 (+232)

Deaths: 1,215 (+3)

Yesterday’s positivity: 4.27%

MONROE

Cases: 1,758 (+4)

Deaths: 16 (unchanged)

Yesterday’s positivity: 2.35%

PALM BEACH

Cases: 42,905 (+143)

Deaths: 1,162 (+2)

Yesterday’s positivity: 3.29%

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 6.2 million confirmed cases, with over 187,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.2 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 26.6 million. There have been more than 875,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 17.7 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Saturday: 3,656

Friday: 3,198

Thursday: 3,571

Wednesday: 2,402

Tuesday: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 31: 1,885

Aug. 30: 2,583

Aug. 29: 3,197

Aug. 28: 3,815

Aug. 27: 3,269

Aug. 26: 3,220

Aug. 25: 2,673

Aug. 24: 2,258

Aug. 23: 2,974

Aug. 22: 4,311

Aug. 21: 4,684

Aug. 20: 4,555

Aug. 19: 4,115

Aug. 18: 3,838

Aug. 17: 2,678

Aug. 16: 3,779

Aug. 15: 6,532

Aug. 14: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

