Smaller crowds on South Florida beaches this Labor Day

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A socially distanced South Beach is making for a very different-looking Labor Day.

While there is some rainy weather around, there were noticeably fewer people on Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach this morning than a normal Labor Day holiday.

“I did think there was going to be a lot more crowded,” said Helen Llanos, who lives in Kendall.

Larger crowds were seen gathering at South Florida beaches earlier in the weekend. Local leaders have reminded residents and visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and other rules intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I did think there would be more people,” said Jimmy Moses, who was visiting Miami Beach from Los Angeles.

He didn’t know Miami-Dade County was going to have nightly 10 p.m. curfew in place.

“I wouldn’t have came if I had known they were shutting everything down at 10 o’clock,” he said. “I like to party.”

Those smaller crowds haven’t been the best news for coastal businesses. The beaches across South Florida have remained open, however.

Heading into the holiday, elected leaders were concerned that some people may start to let their guard down. So they’ve stepped up their enforcement efforts.

“Everyone is well aware of what happened after Memorial Day [with an increase in COVID-19 cases],” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University. “So I’m really hoping that people will keep all that in mind so that we don’t see a huge surge two weeks from Labor Day.”

Those enforcement efforts were also out in force in Broward County, where officers could be seen Monday on Fort Lauderdale Beach on motorcycles, in patrol cars, and even on horseback.

They say COVID-19 does complicate things a bit, but that there haven’t been any major issues yet this weekend. They also say they’re trying to give people warnings and remind people how they should be acting, instead of just writing citations.