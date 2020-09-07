Coronavirus: Florida reports 1,838 new cases, hopes to avoid Labor Day spike

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily increase since mid-June.
As the numbers continue in an encouraging direction and the Labor Day holiday weekend concludes, local leaders are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant, fearing another spike like was seen after Memorial Day.
The state is now up to 648,269 confirmed cases, 11,871 resident deaths and 40,083 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.
At least another 152 nonresidents have died from COVID-19 in Florida, bringing the total above 12,000.
Of the 22 new deaths reported statewide Monday, three were in Miami-Dade County, five in Broward, three in Monroe and two in Palm Beach County.
Updated positivity results have not yet been released. Check back later for updates to this story.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 161,637 (+274)
Deaths: 2,658 (+3)
BROWARD
Cases: 73,426 (+133)
Deaths: 1,220 (+5)
MONROE
Cases: 1761 (-3)
Deaths: 19 (+3)
NOTE: The state’s dashboard has posted three fewer cases for Monroe County on Monday as compared to Sunday, and three additional deaths.
PALM BEACH
Cases: 43,187 (+120)
Deaths: 1,168 (+2)
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 6.2 million confirmed cases, with over 188,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.3 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 27.1 million. There have been more than 889,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 18.1 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Monday: 1,838
- Sunday: 2,564
- Saturday: 3,656
- Friday: 3,198
- Thursday: 3,571
- Wednesday: 2,402
- Tuesday: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
