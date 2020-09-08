Restaurant kitchens in Sunrise, Boca Raton ordered shut

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation are shutting down more and more kitchens due to fly issues.

Before you roll your eyes, remember what flies land on when you take your dog for a walk.

At restaurants, flies flock to dumpster areas and land on rotting food, as well.

There is an easy fix, but most restaurants don’t do it.

Management can simply install air curtains that blow air down when a door is open, preventing the flies from entering.

Last week, inspectors ordered a Firehouse Subs and Tucci’s shut due fly issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***FIREHOUSE SUBS

134 WESTON ROAD

WESTON/SUNRISE

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ORDERED SHUT 9/1/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 small flying insect flying around preparation room. 6 small flying insects landing on carbon dioxide tanks next to three compartment sink in prep/storage room. 9 small flying insects landing on boxes being stored above clean insert pans stored over three compartment sink in prep/storage room. 13 small flying insects flying around and landing on wall and boxes stored over prep table where slicer machine is being stored in prep area. 1 small flying insects flying around and landing on cutting board and slicer machine at prep area. 10 small flying insects landing on boxes, prep table and office area located in the same room as prep/storage room. 3 small flying insects landing on painting in dining room. 1 small flying insect flying around in dining room. Operator called pest control.”

***TUCCI’S FIRE ’N COAL

50 NE 1ST AVENUE

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 8/1/20

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/20/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 live flies on wine bottles over low reach in cooler at end of cook line Approximately 20 live flies at sign over doorway between cook line and prep area. Approximately 5 live flies at hand sink at cook line Approximately 10 live flies at prep kitchen wall next to reach in cooler and doorway in prep area 3 live flies on clean pot and pan storage rack in prep area, not on containers Approximately 15 live flies at rear of prep area at hand sink 2 live flies at doorway from prep area to back hallway and bathrooms.”