1 shot, 1 stabbed at shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday and discovered that a man had been shot at a shopping plaza. Authorities said another man had been stabbed.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 115th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after noon as authorities had blocked off the area near a dentist office and barbershop with crime scene tape.

Police were seen looking at a car in the parking lot that had all of its doors open.

According to authorities, one man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert, and the other man drove himself to another hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.