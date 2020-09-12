Late for flight, Detroit woman causing disturbance at FLL says ‘take me to jail’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Detroit woman was arrested after causing a disturbance inside Terminal 4 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Sept. 5, Francita Anitha Ward, 48, arrived late for her flight to the ticket counter for Spirit Flight 2101 to Detroit.

Deputies said that it was about 2:45 p.m. when Ward, who was not wearing a mask, became loud, screaming profanities inside the terminal “with families and small children present,” according to the police report.

Spirit refunded Ward’s money and she was escorted by security out of the terminal. According to deputies, she then re-entered the terminal and continued to scream and yell.

When she was told to leave the terminal, she shouted numerous times, according to deputies, “Take me to jail.”

Ward was handcuffed and taken into custody. She spent the night in jail and appeared in bond court the following day, where she was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The report said there was no indication that Ward was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.