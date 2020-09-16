88ºF

Husband allegedly kills wife with sword even though gun found at scene

Man told police when they arrived: ‘I had a horrible night.’

Mark Thibault told police that he "killed someone he thought was his wife."
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – While there was a handgun retrieved at the deadly scene of a crime where a Homestead man is charged with killing his wife, the murder weapon used was a sword, according to police.

Mark William Thibault, 53, confessed to killing 56-year-old Rachel Thibault on Tuesday, according to the City of Homestead police.

On Tuesday, police went to a home in the 500 block of Southeast 21 Lane after a relative called police to say that he had received a call from the defendant who confessed to killing his wife.

The relative, who said he lived in Tallahassee, told police that Thibault told him that the two started to have a verbal fight, which escalated into something more physical. During that confrontation, the defendant struck the victim’s head against a bathtub and stabbed her with a sword, he told the relative.

When police arrived at 6:12 p.m., they knocked on the door of the home and Thibault answered. Police said he "spontaneously stated: ‘I had a horrible night. I’ve been in a fight with someone who I thought was my wife.’ "

A handgun was found and taken from the scene. Thibault was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home and pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.

Thibault was then taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

