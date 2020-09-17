Donation to Miami-Dade superintendent Carvalho’s foundation under investigation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A formal investigation is underway into a donation made to the foundation run by Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

That donation was from the company that won the no-bid contract for the virtual school platform that was scrapped last week after a tumultuous start to the new school year.

The county inspector general notified the school board of the probe into the $1.5 million donation by K12 Inc., which amounts to a tenth of the $15 million contract.

That contract was suspended after the failed start of the online school year.

Carvalho insists the donation to the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc., which he chairs, was legal.

Ann de las Pozas, executive director of the foundation, released a statement through the school district that read:

“We welcome the Office of the Inspector General’s review of a contribution for the direct and sole benefit of teachers, whose hard work and dedication during these trying times could not be ignored. We have complete confidence in the OIG’s leadership and objectivity and will fully cooperate in this matter.”

On its website, the foundation outlines that it “supports the educational initiatives of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS). Together we are working to provide our students with world-class educational opportunities, but we cannot achieve our goals alone.”

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.