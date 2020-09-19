Video shows man attack woman alone in Miami’s Metromover

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows Joshua James King recently beating up Andrea Puerta while she was alone inside Miami’s Metromover, police said.

King, 25, punched Puerta, 29, more than 20 times during the Sept. 4 attack. He kicked, pushed, and slammed her headfirst.

“I remember that I closed my hands and I said, 'STOP! STOP! He did not stop," Puerta said. “There was a moment when he said, ‘Sorry’ and I looked at him and he punched me and after that, I don’t know what happened.”

Puerta said she passed out during the beating, and she managed to walk out of the Metromover in a daze and called 911.

Records show officers arrested him two days later and he is facing three counts of aggravated battery charges.

Officers said Puerta wasn’t King’s only victim. They are accusing him of attacking two other men in the Metromover that same day.

More than two weeks after the attack, Puerta still has a broken rib, a swollen jaw, a black eye and a bruised arm. She is worried King will strike again.

“I don’t know how I am alive,” Puerta said.

Puerta said she had never met King before and was horrified when she learned he has a daughter. She believes that a man who is that violent with a stranger in public shouldn’t be anywhere near children.

Records show King was released Sept. 10 on a $1,500 bond and he is set to appear in Miami-Dade County court on Sept. 25.

