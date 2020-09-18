Family grieves after man, 28, is killed in Miami-Dade public bus

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. – Sergio Mario Guadron Conrado tried to use a Miami-Dade public bus and it cost him his life.

On Friday evening, Miami-Dade detectives were still investigating why the security officer, Shalonda Bryant, decided to shoot him on Monday.

“Sergio was unarmed, harmless and if there was an altercation it certainly should never warrant a death sentence,” said Thomas Scolaro, Guadron’s family attorney.

His wife of three years, Maria Guadron, and other members of his family are grieving. Guadron, 28, lived in Miami Lakes and after boarding the bus he didn’t make it out of the Golden Glades Park & Ride alive.

Maria Guadron is grieving the death of her husband Sergio Guadron after a security officer shot him on Monday in a public bus in Miami-Dade. (Courtesy of Guadro's family)

According to Detective Argemis Colome, the bus driver asked Guadron to get off the bus, called a supervisor and the supervisor called a security officer about 7:30 a.m.

The bus driver and the supervisor said Guadron was argumentative and the security guard said there was a confrontation, police said.

Scolaro said Guadron lived with an anxiety disorder, which could have contributed to the alleged confusion. But the decision to shoot him just doesn’t make sense to his family.

“What the family is thinking right now is just grieving and honoring Sergio’s life and his legacy and all that he meant to them,” Scolaro said.

Bryant could not be reached for comment before this story’s deadline.