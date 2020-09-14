Police: Man fatally shot after dispute with bus driver in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Monday morning at the Golden Glades Park & Ride following a dispute with a bus driver, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis “AC” Colome, the man got onto a bus at 16000 NW Seventh Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.

Colome said the man got into a dispute with the bus driver and the two of them got off the bus.

Colome said a female security guard then arrived to the bus. He said an altercation ensued and the man was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.