Gunman on the loose after bus stop shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The search is on for a gun-toting suspect who shot a man in North Miami Beach.

The dangerous incident happened just feet away from several businesses.

Genel Lubine, who owns LG Dollar Store, described the sound of gunfire when he said shots rang out right across the street from his business just after noon on Saturday.

“I Heard pow, pow, pow, pow,” Lubine said. “When I was to look, I saw a bunch of people outside.”

North Miami Beach police arrived to a bus stop on Northeast 164th Street and 15th Avenue and found one man who had been shot.

Officers blocked off the area and searched for clues that they hope will lead them to the shooter.

A shooting so close to several storefronts is alarming to those trying to make a living.

“That happened right there, and it is very scary,” Lubine said.

Detectives were seen gathering evidence for several hours, also speaking with witnesses.

Officers placed evidence markers next to some bloody clothes left behind by the victim.

Authorities have not provided any information about any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.