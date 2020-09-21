Teen taken down by Broward deputies was an instigator, attorneys in Stand Your Ground case say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors believe they have made their case against two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the rough takedown of a teenager that was caught on camera last year outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac.

Defense attorneys, however, say they are just getting started with a laundry list of witnesses after the state just called the teen, Delucca Rolle, to testify.

Monday was Day 2 in the virtual hearing for Christopher Krikovich, who is no longer with BSO, and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra.

Defense attorneys say Rolle was an instigator and that the charges against the deputies should be dismissed under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

“The case should be dismissed because the state elected and chose just to call Delucca Rolle, to put on one witness. And we don’t think that witness ... proves by clear and convincing evidence that they are not immunized under the Stand Your Ground statute,” said Eric Schwartzreich, LaCerra’s attorney.

Last week, Rolle testified. He was 15 when his attorney said he was pepper-sprayed by deputies and his face slammed into the pavement in April 2019.

On Monday, the defense called other witnesses who saw the commotion leading up to that takedown that was caught on video.

Deputies were called to the parking lot in Tamarac with word of yet another large fight involving high school students at that location.

Rolle, his attorneys argue, wasn’t even involved in the fight. He tried to grab his friend’s cell phone from the ground when, in the chaos, they say officers turned to him even though he was already walking away.

Attorneys for the deputies paint a very different picture, one that witnesses describe as chaos caused by the students.

They also argue that Rolle was instigating, wanting to fight deputies who were arresting his friend for trespassing.

Schwartzreich said some witnesses are scared to testify for fear of repercussions.

Continue to follow Local 10 News for updates as the case continues.