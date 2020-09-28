Heat fans gather up their pots and pans to celebrate trip to NBA Finals

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It didn’t take long for Miami Heat fans to get out their pots and pans and take to the streets in West Miami-Dade.

In cars, in trucks and on foot, they came to celebrate their team heading into the NBA Finals.

A legendary gathering place and the spot that every Heat fan knows is in front of La Carreta, where they ride down Bird Road and past the restaurant in the 8600 block of Bird Road, is tradition.

Because of the pandemic, Sunday night was more caravan than street crowd but there were fans lining the streets and, of course, plenty of cazuelas, another Miami tradition (Spanish for cooking pot), over the Heat’s win.

The Heat outmuscled the Boston Celtics, 125-113, in Game 6 on Sunday night, clinching their sixth trip to the league’s championship series in franchise history.

It’s the team’s first trip to the Finals since 2014.

Game 1 against the Lakers and the Heat in the NBA finals starts Wednesday night at 9 p.m. broadcast on Local 10.

