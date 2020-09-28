NBA Finals schedule: Heat-Lakers games set (all on Local 10)

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Miami Heat are facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, and Local 10 has the broadcast for every game.

Here’s a look at the schedule (all games in the Disney bubble):

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 9 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)