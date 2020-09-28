81ºF

NBA Finals schedule: Heat-Lakers games set (all on Local 10)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Miami Heat are facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, and Local 10 has the broadcast for every game.

Here’s a look at the schedule (all games in the Disney bubble):

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 9 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

