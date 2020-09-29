Video shows woman jump over ticket counter during meltdown at Miami International Airport

MIAMI – A video shows Brittney Mohammadi jumped over an American Airlines ticket counter when she lost her patience on Sunday after she wasn’t allowed to board her flight to California at Miami International Airport.

Laura Masvidal, a spokeswoman for AA, released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying Mohammadi and Manuel Arteaga were denied boarding on flight 1061 with service from MIA to Los Angeles International Airport after attempting to board the aircraft without shoes.

“After being informed of our policy, the customers became irate and one attempted to strike an American team member at the gate,” Masvidal said. “Law enforcement was requested.”

Miami-Dade Police Department officers said Mohammadi, 23, was shouting and had slurred speech when they arrived at the terminal. Arteaga, 26, held on to her when officers moved to arrest her because she wouldn’t calm down, police said.

Officers arrested Mohammadi, of Hunington Beach, and Arteaga, of Hawaiian Gardens, and instead of flying from MIA to LAX they ended up riding in a police car to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Mohammadi is facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Arteaga is facing charges of disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence.