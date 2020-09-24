Thieves take beer, cash, cigarettes and jukebox in restaurant ripoff

MIAMI – Two men ransacked a Miami restaurant early Saturday morning, making off with 25 cases of beer, cigarettes, a cash register, the jukebox and a game machine, police say.

They broke into El Nuevo Progreseño around 2:15 a.m. and surveillance video shows them rummaging through the restaurant on NW 17th Avenue and 17th Street.

One of the men is seen taking the cash register, a case of beer and cartons of cigarettes. Another can be seen breaking a digital jukebox right off the wall.

In all, police say the total value of the stolen or damaged goods is estimated at more than $3,600.

Restaurant owner Rosa Padilla says it’s a big blow to their struggling family business, which already took a hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say the thieves broke the lock on a side door to get in. The locks have since been replaced, and a new jukebox was installed.

Padilla says they want to keep regular customers entertained, and not give them any reasons not to come back.

She is urging anyone who recognizes the men in the video to speak up.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.