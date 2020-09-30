Man found dead in Fort Lauderdale, rental car with bullet hole found nearby

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man that occurred last week in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday at 1450 SW Eighth Court.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway.

Officers arrived to find the victim, Hee Sung Ahn, of Hollywood, dead in the street. His rental car was found nearby with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Steve Novak at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.