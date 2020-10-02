Teachers' union: Many Miami-Dade schools aren’t ready to reopen safely on Monday

MIAMI – Karla Hernández-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, warned on Thursday that there are many Miami-Dade County public schools that are not prepared to reopen safely on Monday.

Hernández-Mats asked the public to help local public schools with donations of hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment for teachers. She said many district employees are worried about being able to maintain proper social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you have a child, and you have the option of keeping your child online, keep your child online," Hernández-Mats said during a news conference, as she stood in front of boxes of donated supplies. “That is the safest place for your child to be during a pandemic.”

Hernández-Mats said public schools need support from the private sector. She said this is because Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration had the “audacity” to push for reopening under the threat of cutting funding — and without providing support to do so safely.

“School sites are still lacking viable disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizers, antibacterial soap, social distancing markers and masks,” Hernández-Mats said adding the pressure to reopen before the Nov. 3 election is a “political calculation.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers' first 2020-21 non-optional planning day is on Friday. The district employees are preparing schoolhouses to reopen Monday and Tuesday for students in kindergarten and first grade.

Students with special needs will also return on Monday “to become familiar with the new environment,” according to the district’s reopening plan. The remaining elementary school students and secondary transition-grades students return on Wednesday. Students in all remaining grades return on Friday.

Hernández-Mats did not provide reporters with a list of the schools that need supplies and Miami-Dade County Public Schools did not respond to the union’s report. The district’s preparations are ongoing.

