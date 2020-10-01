Broward County School Board to hold emergency meeting to discuss reopening plan

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is holding an emergency special meeting Thursday morning to discuss the district’s reopening plan.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.

School Board members are expected to discuss whether to reopen schoolhouses on Monday as has been decided for public schools in Miami-Dade County.

The Broward Teaches Union held a news conference before the meeting, calling for School Board members not to cave to political pressure.

Both counties are under pressure from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to reopen sooner than Oct. 14. Broward School Board Chair Donna Korn said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie shared Corcoran’s request with school board members.

Broward County Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said many teachers and administrators don’t feel ready to come back to schools so soon. She also said she believes the school board will do what is right for Broward County.

“It just doesn’t make sense to rush it,” Fusco said.

The Florida Department of Health has already started to track COVID-19 cases associated with schools that have already reopened.

Click here to view supporting documents that relate to the school district’s reopening plan.