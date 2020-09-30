See the COVID-19 cases confirmed in your children’s schools

Florida’s health department has begun releasing data showing COVID-19 cases in schools across the state.

The 13-page document first released Tuesday lists schools and colleges that have had COVID-19 cases, but it doesn’t provide a cumulative total of cases reported in all Florida schools and is being criticized as incomplete.

“The Department of Health is committed to transparency and providing the most up-to-date COVID-19 information to Floridians. The school report will be updated every Tuesday,” an FDOH spokesperson said in an email.

The document is organized alphabetically by county and then by school name. While at least a thousand schools are listed, there do appear to be discrepancies between what the FDOH is reporting and what those campuses are reporting.

That could be because most campuses are reporting their totals based on when the semester began, while the FDOH data only includes cases that were diagnosed between Sept. 6 through Sept. 26.

Rebekah Jones, the former FDOH employee, tweeted that the state’s reporting is missing “hundreds of cases” from certain counties that self-report.

The data comes as Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepare to welcome students back to their public school classrooms in the coming days.

See the full report from the state below:

For more on this story, visit Local 10 News partner WKMG.