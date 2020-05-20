DeSantis avoids coronavirus data transparency questions to focus on revenge porn case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rebekah Jones’ career as a geospatial data scientist with the Florida Department of Health began in late 2018 and ended recently. Her final e-mail raised questions about the transparency of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a transparency that a group of news organizations questioned in Leon County Circuit Court in a lawsuit filed April 27 to demand that DeSantis release data on cases at prisons and long-term care facilities. The Southern Poverty Law Center filed a similar lawsuit this week in Florida’s Second Circuit Court in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday, with Vice President Mike Pence standing by his side, DeSantis said Jones is not an epidemiologist and is not the chief architect of “our web portal.” He also focused reporters’ attention on Jones’ pending July 17 stalking case in Leon County criminal court over alleged revenge porn.

“I have asked the Department of Health to explain to me how someone would be allowed to be charged with that and continue on,” DeSantis said.

A few months after Jones, 30, pleaded not guilty to three stalking charges, two of which are closed, the DOH promoted her from Geographic Information System analyst to GIS manager. She was on supervised pretrial release when President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, praised her work.

“This is how we have to inform the American public, and this is where the American public will develop confidence in each of their counties and local governments,” Birx said on April 20.

On Friday, Jones used the DOH electronic mailing list software application to release a statement that has fueled the already existing mistrust.

“As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months," Jones wrote in her final message, according to Florida Today, a Brevard County newspaper. “After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it.”

Jones also sent an e-mail to a Tallahasse’s CBS affiliate reporter on Monday claiming she had been asked to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”

Helen Ferre, DeSantis spokeswoman, told reporters Jones had been fired because she “exhibited a repeated course of insubordination” and made “unilateral decisions ... without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors."

Next month, Jones’ case will go to trial. Her accuser is a man she was dating while pursuing doctoral studies at Florida State University. On her website, she wrote her studies in journalism, geography and GIS were all to prepare her to serve as a scientist.

“I will always be dedicated to truth and justice,” Jones wrote, adding she wanted to help others to “understand the world a little bit better.”

THE TIMELINE