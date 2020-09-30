Miami-Dade public schools prepare for students' Oct. 5-9 return to classrooms

Miami-Dade County public schools are preparing on Wednesday for students to start their return to classrooms in phases from Oct. 5-9.

School board members voted unanimously on Tuesday night to allow Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to move on with reopening before the previously agreed Oct. 14 return.

The date change followed a letter from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran objecting to the Oct. 14 reopening.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Matsa criticized the rush to reopen schools without investing in preventive measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 50% of the students' parents selected My School Online during the July 6-15. Those students, who started virtual classes Aug. 31, don’t have to return to classrooms and can continue distance learning.

If parents change their minds and they want their children to return to the classroom, they will need to complete the school’s change of declaration form.

High school students' schedules will revert to a 7:20 a.m. start time beginning on Oct. 7 at both the schoolhouses and on My School Online.

Return schedule

Miami-Dade reopening schedule (Miami-Dade reopening schedule)

Teachers' first planning day is on Oct. 2. It will be up to them to make sure there is proper social distancing in the classroom.

Students with special needs and the little ones up to first grade will be the first to return on Oct. 5.

Students in grades 2-8] return on Oct. 7. Students in grades 9-10 will return on Oct. 7. Students grades 7-8 and 11-12 will return on Oct. 9.

Schoolhouse model changes

Students need to bring laptops to school to reduce the passing out and sharing of papers.

Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth and be secured under the chin.

Restrooms and elevators will be limited to two people at a time.

All schools will be cleaned daily with an electrostatic germicide sprayer after the end of each school day. The restrooms will be cleaned throughout the day.

Communal dining surfaces will be sanitized between lunch rotations.

School bus capacity will be reduced to one student per row

Resources

The mental health services hotline is 305-995-7100.

The bullying/harassment helpline is 305-995-2273.

The distance learning help desk is 305-995-4357.

Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center is 1-866- 779-6121.

For help with child health insurance, call FloridaKidCare at 1-888-540-5437.

The district’s reopening schools' page is here

Source: Here is a link to the latest 65-page M-DCPS Reopen Smart, Return Safe guide

