Broward superintendent has no intention of changing agreed upon start of school date

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Schools Superintendent has taken note of a three-page letter that was sent to Miami-Dade County Schools from the Florida’s Commissioner of Education.

State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran made it known that in-person learning must resume no later than Oct. 5.

Robert Runcie said he has no intention of changing what’s already been agreed to.

The Broward County School Board voted last week on when and how to reopen their schools, starting as early as Oct. 14 with certain grade levels, and opening fully by the following week.

“We are doing everything that’s absolutely consistent with the approved reopening plan that we submitted to the state,” Runcie told Local 10′s Michael Putney during WPLG’s Sunday news program “This Week In South Florida.”

Runcie said the district would start their staggered phased reopening on Oct.14. “Our reopening plan says that we anticipate continuing in virtual learning modality through the end of the first marking period, which ends Oct. 16.”

In Miami-Dade County, after a full day of debate last week, along with plenty of feedback from concerned parents and teachers, they delayed their reopening to at least Oct. 14.

Corcoran stated that he believes that’s too long of a wait, considering that Miami-Dade County transitioned to a Phase 2 reopening two weeks ago. He said that students must return to brick and mortar schools no later than Oct. 5.

He also asked for the district to evaluate individual schools and submit any amended plans regarding delays for those specific school reopenings by Oct. 2.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade responded to the letter on Twitter: “This shows the complete lack of local control that the state GOP is expecting from our school board. I hope our board holds their ground to ensure proper safety.”

She called an earlier return to school “unfathomable negligence.”

A special school board meeting has been called for Tuesday, according to MDCPS Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego. In a memo sent by Carvalho to the board, he announced that the meeting would be held “in person” in the School Board Administration Building auditorium.

