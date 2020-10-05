Man dies from being stabbed with ‘sharp object’ near Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are trying to locate the person responsible for the death of a man near Fort Lauderdale Beach Saturday night.

Fort Lauderdale police investigating the homicide say that around 11 p.m. two people got into an argument. During the confrontation, the suspect took a “sharp object” and stabbed the man.

The suspect took off while the victim wandered away from the scene, according to police. He was later found lying in bushes near the intersection of Seabreeze and East Las Olas Boulevard. A trail of blood could be seen on a nearby sidewalk.

Police said the victim, who died from his injuries, is in his 20s and they believe the man was homeless. Investigators said they used a fingerprint scanner to try to capture an identification, but said they received “negative results.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police homicide investigators at (954) 828-5546 or anonymous tipsters can call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.