Miami police officer died from pulmonary thromboembolism, medical examiner says

MIAMI – A report obtained Monday from the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office listed pulmonary thromboembolism as the cause of death for Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr., who died last week.

The verification of death report also lists the following under cause of death: deep vein thrombosis, decreased mobility and right leg injury.

The manner of death was listed as accidental.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed last week that Johnson, 28, had died Thursday evening.

“He made a phone call to his family and by the time they arrived, he was unconscious,” Tommy Reyes, president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, told Local 10 News.

Reyes confirmed that Johnson injured his foot two weeks while running after a narcotics suspect. He said Johnson tore a ligament and was undergoing physical therapy.

He was taken to Jackson North Medical Center Thursday night, where he died.

Reyes said Johnson coached a children’s football team and was the son of a retired high ranking Miami Police Department staff member and a retired police dispatcher. He said those who knew Johnson loved him tremendously.

“His classmates from the Academy and the people he currently works with, they are torn to pieces because they say he was such an amazing person,” Reyes said.

Johnson had served with the police department since 2015.