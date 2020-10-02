Miami police chief announces officer’s ‘sudden passing’

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed Friday morning that Officer Aubrey Johnson, who joined the police department in 2015, had passed away.

“Your brothers and sisters in blue will truly miss you!” Colina tweeted.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of a member of our @MiamiPD Family, Officer Aubrey Johnson who joined the department in 2015. Your brothers & sisters in blue will truly miss you! - Chief Jorge R. Colina pic.twitter.com/cCIEIVjYaf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 2, 2020

According to the Miami Herald, Johnson, 28, died Thursday night after taking some medication.

The Herald reported that Johnson called his mother and told her he wasn’t feeling feel.

Johnson reportedly injured his foot two weeks ago while chasing a suspect.

He was taken to Jackson North Medical Center Thursday night, where he died.

FIU police Capt. Delrish Moss took to Twitter to honor Johnson, who he said was also a coach and mentor to children in the Miami Police Athletic League.

In deep sadness & disbelief I join countless others paying tribute. Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr., passed away today from line of duty injury. As you see from the picture, also Coach & mentor to children in Miami Police Athletic League. Sleep well Aubrey Johnson. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/5mZqTiO3MX — Delrish Moss (@Delrish_M) October 2, 2020