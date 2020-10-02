80ºF

Local News

Miami police chief announces officer’s ‘sudden passing’

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson.
Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed Friday morning that Officer Aubrey Johnson, who joined the police department in 2015, had passed away.

“Your brothers and sisters in blue will truly miss you!” Colina tweeted.

According to the Miami Herald, Johnson, 28, died Thursday night after taking some medication.

The Herald reported that Johnson called his mother and told her he wasn’t feeling feel.

Johnson reportedly injured his foot two weeks ago while chasing a suspect.

He was taken to Jackson North Medical Center Thursday night, where he died.

FIU police Capt. Delrish Moss took to Twitter to honor Johnson, who he said was also a coach and mentor to children in the Miami Police Athletic League.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: