Telenovela stars’ son, pinned under golf cart, to 911: ‘My parents are going to be so mad at me’

WESTON, Fla. – “Why did I do this? Why did I do this? . . . My parents are going to be so mad at me.”

That 911 caller was the 14-year-old son of two telenovela stars, Christopher Levy, who flipped a golf cart he was driving and then was pinned underneath on Sunday.

The son of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez suffered “major injuries to his knees,” according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Two females in the cart with him, one 13 and the other 14, were thrown from the golf cart and medics rushed them to local hospitals.

“We’re on the road, we flipped a golf cart,” Levy tells the dispatcher.

Investigators said that the teen apparently took a turn too fast, which caused the cart to roll near Lake Ridge Lane around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

A photo appears to show the owner of the electric golf cart on the scene, former Major League Baseball player Rafael Furcal, who played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles, Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, and is a friend of the family. In that same photo are Christopher’s parents.

They did not speak to Local 10 about their son’s accident, but one of the boy’s baseball coaches at American Heritage School, Marcel Castaneda did, with the permission of the teen’s parents.

Castaneda said he had talked to Christopher the night of the accident.

“He’s very sad for what happened. He’s very worried about coming back to school — coming back to the baseball field. They’re kids, and I’m sure we’re going to have time in the future to talk about it. Right now, it’s more support. We’re just praying right now, a lot, for his quick recovery.”

People en Español wrote that Christopher has over half a million followers on Instagram. The magazine said that he recently taped an Old Spice commercial with his father and made his acting debut in the 2017 film “The Veil,” in which his father starred.

The 40-year-old Cuban actor, along with his starring roles in telenovelas and films, appeared on the 14th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

In March, he posted a photo on Instagram to mark Christopher’s 14th birthday calling him #champ and saying, “I am so proud of you.”