3 juveniles injured after rollover golf cart accident in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Several juveniles were injured when in an afternoon crash involving a golf cart.

Authorities said three juveniles were involved in an accident in which a golf cart rolled over Sunday afternoon in the Windmill Reserve gated community in Weston.

One of the injured, a male, was taken by helicopter to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue. An injured female was also taken to Memorial Regional by ambulance, they said.

Authorities also said that both were trauma alerts with possible loss of consciousness.

The third juvenile was taken to Cleveland Clinic with what authorities described as a minor foot injury.