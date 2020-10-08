Fire destroys restaurant in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A restaurant was scorched in a fire early Thursday morning in Hollywood.

Sky 10 was above the scene as firefighters were spraying water on the building off Buchanan Street and North Surf Road.

At least five other businesses in the same plaza appear to have sustained at least some damage.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was inside the restaurant when the fire started since it was still closed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

