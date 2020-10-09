Crane falls on home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a home Friday after a crane fell on its roof.

The incident occurred just before noon at 1920 NE 57th St.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the crane was moving a shed into the neighbor’s backyard when something failed and caused the crane to collapse.

He said the family who lives at the home was on vacation, but authorities were able to rescue the dogs and cats that were still inside.

“In most of the living area -- the kitchen, living room and dining room -- the roof just completely collapsed into the living space. You know, we’re so very fortunate that nobody was inside this residence when it took place,” Gollan said.

Authorities told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that one person sustained a minor scrape to their arm during the ordeal.

The official cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.