Trump says he wants Saturday campaign rally in Florida

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said late Thursday night that he is planning to attend a campaign rally on Saturday in Florida if there is “enough time to put it together.”

In a hoarse voice and after clearing his throat, Trump talked to Sean Hannity on Fox News. He said that he wants to hold the rally in Florida on Saturday and a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

With experts saying there is no way to know if Trump is still contagious, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the Oct. 15 debate with former Vice President Joe Biden at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts would be replaced with a virtual debate.

Trump declined. He is scheduled to be tested again on Friday, a week after he flew in Marine Helicopter Squadron to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a three-day treatment.

Trump’s plans to continue his campaign rallies before the Nov. 3 election reignited after U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, his physician, announced Thursday that he would be well enough for public engagements starting Saturday.

