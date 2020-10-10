Mayor says he is trying to help save 66 jobs in Miami police department

MIAMI – The coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the City of Miami budget have resulted in a proposal to cut 66 police officers to fill the budget shortfall.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said on Friday that there are also positions in the police department that are frozen and the department won’t be filling current vacancies any time soon.

“When you combine those two numbers, the number is actually bigger," Colina said. “It is closer to 100 officers.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez said there is a plan to save those jobs, but it includes getting rid of pay raises. He said Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police refused the offer and he is hoping they can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.