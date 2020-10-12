1 man dead, another recovering after being pulled from water near Haulover Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died and another is recovering after they were pulled from the water near Haulover Park.

Two Good Samaritans were quick to help in the water emergency until authorities arrived.

The victims were rushed to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center by first responders, where one was later pronounced dead, police said.

The surviving victim is in stable condition, according to authorities.

First responders rush a man to the hospital after he was rescued from the waters off Haulover Park. (WPLG)

“We saw the people screaming so we swam over to the vessel,” said Good Samaritan Walton Goncalves. “The one gentleman was already on the bottom, so we dove down and pulled him back up, but he was already unconscious.”

Local 10′s Layron Livingston learned that the current may have pulled the victim who died out into the water, and that the victim did not know how to swim.