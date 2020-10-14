NY murder fugitive arrested in South Beach, person with him had gun loaded with armor-piercing ammo, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fugitive wanted for a murder in New York and, who NYPD say is a documented gang member, was arrested Tuesday by Miami Beach police.

Alexander Williams, along with Martish Deshon Daniels Jr., both of Brooklyn were taken into custody at 10 Street and Collins Avenue. Daniels was also in possession of drugs and a firearm that was loaded with armor-piercing bullets, which are illegal in Florida.

According to Miami Beach Police, a patrol officer spotted a silver Porsche with temporary tags parked on the south side of the 100 block of 10th Street on Tuesday at 4:44 p.m.

The car and the tag matched a description for a vehicle that was linked to an armed murder suspect.

On the passenger side, police spotted a man with a satchel-type bag laying on his right leg.

Officers instructed Daniels to get out of the car, but they say, he resisted. He was pulled out of the vehicle and the bag was left behind between the passenger seat and front passenger side of the door, according to the police report.

Police found that Daniels had four Oxycontin pills in his pockets — the key to the Porsche was in his right front pocket.

A 28 mm FN Herstal Belgium gun was found in the car inside the satchel bag. It was loaded with six blue, armored piercing live rounds in a 20-count magazine, according to police.

Records did not show that Daniels had a permit to carry a conceal weapons, according to the police report.

Daniels was charged with resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and possession of armor-piercing ammunition.

Williams is the suspect in a murder in New York on Oct. 8, 2020, according a warrant for his arrest.