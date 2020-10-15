Man, 56, faces murder charge in 93-year-old man’s stabbing in Miami

MIAMI – Detectives arrested a 56-year-old convicted felon on Thursday in the murder of the 93-year-old man whose daughter found stabbed to death in Miami’s Silver Bluff Estates neighborhood.

Silverio Florentiono Fonte and Humberto Mijares were having drinks on Tuesday when the two got into an argument, police said. Mijares grabbed a rifle and asked Fonte to leave his home, police said. Fonte turned up at Mercy Hospital. Officers familiar with the case said he had blood on his shoes and Mijares' credit card.

According to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, detectives believe Fonte was involved in Mijares' murder. Fonte told detectives he didn’t remember what the argument was about, police said. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

About two decades ago, Fonte was arrested for murder in Miami-Dade County. He was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison. The Florida Department of Corrections released him on Nov. 18, 2017. His criminal record in Miami-Dade County also includes arrests for cocaine possession and burglary.

Mijares’ death terrorized the quiet area south of Coral Way. Mijares was known there as a friendly neighbor who loved animals — especially dogs and cats.

Teresita Menendez, Mijares' neighbor, said she found his dog Whisky wandering alone on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, she knew it was likely that the dog had witnessed Mijares' murder.

Menendez said at first she walked Whisky back to Mijares' home, and she made several failed attempts to reach him. Hours later on Wednesday morning, a woman called 911 to report that she had found her father dead and she needed police officers to respond to his home at 2345 SW 22 Terr.

A few houses down from the crime scene, Rita Ramirez said she saw someone driving slowly along Southwest 22nd Terrace, between Southwest 23th and 24th avenues. There were three suspicious people inside the car who appeared to be scoping the area, she said.

Menendez said Mijares’ family did not rescue Whisky, so she took care of the dog until Miami-Dade County Animal Services personnel arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

