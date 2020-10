DAVIE, Fla. – A thief stole a FedEx van on Friday afternoon from a parking lot near Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

It’s unclear if the thief knew, but the Isuzu cargo van was empty when it vanished from 7901 SW 36 St., according to Sarah Andeara, a spokeswoman for the Davie Police Department.

The thief traveled southbound on University Drive and didn’t go very far.

Officers found the cargo van parked behind the Walmart Supercenter at 4301 S. University Dr., police said.