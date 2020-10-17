Burglar creates hole in roof to get inside Hialeah restaurant

HIALEAH, Fla. – A determined burglar is seen on surveillance snooping outside a Hialeah restaurant. He eventually climbs on the roof and creates a hole to get inside.

The owner of La Caridad on East Hialeah Drive told police he then saw the suspect looking inside drawers in the restaurant. He eventually left empty handed.

Hialeah police caught up with Joe Dominguez who faced a judge Friday and is facing several charges.

Police also said that Dominguez stole $500 worth of lottery tickets from a Hialeah supermarket.