Man killed, woman injured in Oakland Park shooting

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Tuesday morning in Oakland Park.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 44th Street.

According to BSO spokeswoman Carey Codd, deputies arrived at the scene to find the man’s body and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen on a white car in the area.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.