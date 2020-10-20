With coronavirus cases in schools, pediatricians ask parents to stay vigilant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the state, officials report that about 60% of students in Florida have returned to classrooms. That’s about 1.8 million children and teenagers.

Dr. Ronald Ford, the chief medical officer of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, said he hasn’t seen a big surge in cases since schoolhouses reopened in South Florida. That doesn’t mean parents shouldn’t be on guard, Ford said.

“My message to parents is to stay vigilant," Ford said.

Ford also suggests that parents be aware of whether or not there are COVID-19 cases in their children’s schools and if school administrators are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said children and teenagers are at such low risk of dying of COVID-19 that keeping them at home doesn’t make sense. According to the Florida Department of Health’s Oct. 19 report, about 64,110 minors had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state — including 807 who were hospitalized and nine who died.

“Going forward, whatever the future may hold, school closures should be off the table,” DeSantis said, adding that keeping students on distance learning affects their physical, mental and social well-being.

Public school superintendents in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have said they will rely on hyper-local data to make decisions on a school-by-school basis. Most recently, Miami-Dade closed two schools, Mast Academy and Coral Park Elementary, in an effort to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

As of Oct. 19, there were 13,537 pediatric COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade and 8,476 pediatric cases in Broward, according to state data.

Epidemiologists have warned children can be silent spreaders. State data shows 17% of the minors who were tested in Miami-Dade County were infected. About 15% of the minors who were tested in Broward County were also infected.

Records show 76 schools in Broward County and 80 schools in Miami-Dade have reported cases. Broward County Public Schools also reported coronavirus cases associated with the district office in Fort Lauderdale and school transportation.

VIEW REPORT: Characteristics of COVID-19 cases in pediatric Florida residents

At least 76 schools in Broward

Here is the list of schools with reported coronavirus cases:

American Heritage School in Plantation Annabel C. Perry PK-8 in Miramar (Broward County Public Schools) Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches Atlantic Montessori Charter School in Pembroke Pines Atlantic Technical College in Margate Blanche Ely High (Broward County Public Schools) Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy in Hollywood Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood Chapel Trail Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) Cooper City High School (Broward County Public Schools) Coral Springs Middle School in Coral Springs (Broward County Public Schools) Country Isles Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) Croissant Park Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) Cross Creek School (Broward County Public Schools) Cypress Bay High School in Weston (Broward County Public Schools) Cypress Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie Davie Elementary School in Davie (Broward County Public Schools) Davie Professional Development (Broward County Public Schools) Deerfield Beach Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Coral Springs Everglades Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) Everglades High School in Miramar Forest Hills Elementary School in Coral Springs Fort Lauderdale High School (Broward County Public Schools) Hawkes Bluff Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Henry D. Perry Education Center in Miramar (Broward County Public Schools) Hochberg Preparatory School in Hallandale Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science in Hollywood Imagine Charter School at Weston Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie (Broward County Public Schools) Lauderdale Lakes Middle School (Broward County Public Schools) Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes (Broward County Public Schools) Liberty Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek (Broward County Public Schools) Maimonides Shalom/Brauser Academy in Fort Lauderdale Miramar High School in Miramar (Broward County Public Schools) Monarch High School in Coconut Creek Nativity School in Hollywood New River Middle School (Broward County Public Schools) North Broward Preparatory School North Lauderdale PK-8 (Broward County Public Schools) Nova Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary (Broward County Public Schools) Oriole Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes (Broward County Public Schools) Park Ridge Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Park Springs Elementary School in Coral Springs Park Trails Elementary School in Parkland (Broward County Public Schools) Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary School Ramblewood Middle School in Coral Springs Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City Renaissance Charter School at University in Tamarac Rohr Bais Chaya Academy in Tamarac Sagemont Global Education in lower campus Weston Saint Bonaventure Catholic School in Davie Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale Sanders Park Elementary School in Pompano Beach (Broward County Public Schools) Seminole Middle School (Broward County Public Schools) Sheridan Hills Christian School in Hollywood Silver Lakes Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines Soul Academy Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale Tedder Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Temple Beth Emet Day School in Cooper City Temple Beth Torah Tradewinds Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools) Welleby Elementary School in Sunrise (Broward County Public Schools) Westchester Elementary School in Coral Springs (Broward County Public Schools) Western High School (Broward County Public Schools) Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale Weston Christian Academy in Weston William T. McFatter Technical High (Broward County Public Schools) Wilton Manors Elementary School (Broward County Public Schools)

At least 80 schools in Miami-Dade

Here is the list of schools with reported coronavirus cases:

Alexander School, Inc. Arcola Lake Elementary School Atlantis Academy Barbara Goleman Senior High in Miami Lakes Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami-Dade Beyond Expectations Academy in Miami-Dade Brownsville Middle School Campbell Drive K-8 Center in Homestead Champagnat Catholic School of Hialeah Charles David Wyche, Jr. Elementary School in Miami Gardens Children’s Rainbow Dayschool Academy in the Goulds Christ Fellowship Academy in Palmetto Bay Christina M. Eve Elementary School Christopher Columbus High School Concordia Lutheran School Coral Park Elementary School Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership Divine Savior Lutheran Academy in Doral Einsteins Learning Center 1 Inc. in Hialeah Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral Flagami Elementary School in Miami Florida Christian School Frances S. Tucker Elementary School Granada Day School in Coral Gables Gratigny Elementary School Gulliver Academy in Coral Gables Gulliver Preparatory in Pinecrest Gulliver Schools-Pinecrest High School Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High Horeb Christian School in Hialeah iMater Academy in Hialeah Immaculata-La Salle High School International Bilingual Preschool International Studies Charter Middle School Kendall Christian Key Point Christian Academy Keys Gate Charter High School in Homestead Kinloch Park Elementary School La Progresiva Presbyterian School Inc. Lakeview Elementary School Lincoln-Marti Charter School in Little Havana Lincoln-Marti Community Agency Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Homestead Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in the Goulds Lubavitch Educational Center Inc. Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy in Homestead Mesivta of Greater Miami in Miami Beach Miami Country Day School Miami Lakes Educational Center in Miami Lakes Miami Shores Presbyterian Church School in Miami Shores Miami Southridge Senior High Mother of Our Redeemer Catholic School Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 in Sunny Isles Beach North Dade Middle School in Miami Gardens North Miami Beach Senior High Palm Springs Elementary School in Hialeah Palm Springs Middle School in Hialeah Ransom Everglades High School Royal Green Elementary School Saint Brendan High School Saint Timothy Catholic Parish School Saint Timothy Parish School Saints Peter Paul School Shelton Academy in Doral Snow White The Seven Dwarfs School in Hialeah Somerset Academy South Miami Senior High School Sunset Park Elementary School The 2nd House Academy Corp. The Cushman School Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School Tropical Elementary School True North Classical Academy West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School in Hialeah Gardens Westwood Christian School William H. Lehman Elementary School Yeshiva Elementary in Miami Beach Yeshiva Elementary in Miami-Dade Yeshiva Toras Chaim in North Miami Beach Zora Neale Hurston Elementary School

Sources: Florida Department of Health on Oct. 10 and Broward County Public Schools’s dashboard on Oct. 20