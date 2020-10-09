Runcie: 12,500 students return to Broward schools without incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Superintendent Robert Runcie said Friday afternoon that he was proud of the way public schools reopened to about 12,500 students in Broward County.

Runcie said the district’s ability to continue to keep the schools open will depend on how parents and guardians are protecting their children from coronavirus infections.

“Do those health and wellness checks in the morning,” Runcie said.

The next round of students will arrive at Broward public schools on Tuesday and Thursday. Students from 3rd to 6th grades and 9th-grade students will return on Tuesday. Students in 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will return on Thursday.