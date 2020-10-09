Public school students begin returning to classrooms in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public school students in Pre-K through Second grade, as well as ESE students, are returning to physical classrooms Friday in Broward County.

Students in Third through Six grade, as well as Ninth grade, will go back next Tuesday, and 10th graders through 12th graders will return to campuses next Thursday.

Earlier this week, district officials gave a rundown of the changes students and staff members can expect to see.

“Our classrooms are going to be equipped with sanitizer, gels, wipes, all of the precautions that you know are recommended by the CDC,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

During a stop Tuesday at Hollywood Park Elementary School, administrators showed off the spaced out desks and new plexiglass barriers.

The district has also hired more nurses.

“For the first time in this district, we have a nurse in every single school. Many schools will have two or more nurses,” Runcie said.

Another change students will notice is that each classroom now has a maximum capacity limit, as well as a sign in and sign out sheet, which everyone who enters must fill out.