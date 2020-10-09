List of public schools with coronavirus cases grows in Miami-Dade County

Several Miami-Dade County public schools are dealing with coronavirus infections on Friday.

According to Local 10 News sources, the list of elementary schools with infections includes Poinciana Park at 6745 NW 23 Ave., Charles D. Wyche Jr. at 5241 NW 195 Dr., Holmes at 1175 NW 67 St., and William H. Lehman at 10990 SW 113 Pl.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday the contact tracing investigation at William H. Lehman began as soon as the school learned a student tested positive.

Karla Hernández-Mats, the United Teachers of Dade president, said there are at least six public schools with new coronavirus outbreaks since the district began a phased reopening on Monday.

“Unfortunately, despite loudly voicing our concerns about a premature reopening of schools, we now find ourselves in complete fear and misery after only four days of a partial reopening, both parents and teachers alike,” Hernández-Mats said.

TRACKING CASES

Miami-Dade Public Schools is updating a dashboard to track coronavirus infections and the Florida Department of Health is updating a school list.

Social responsibility is everyone’s duty. As we continue to welcome students back to school, we remind you to help us keep everyone safe by watching your distance, washing your hands, wearing a facial covering & being inclusive. #ValuesMatterMiami pic.twitter.com/vxxH4wN9qK — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 6, 2020