Florida releases new coronavirus data from schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department has posted an updated list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools.

The latest report contains cases confirmed through Oct. 3 among students, teachers and other staff.

The state last week began providing this information, which is planned to be released on a weekly basis, after receiving pressure for transparency as classrooms reopen to students.

The first batch of data was criticized as being incomplete.

Public school students in Miami-Dade County have begun to return to the classroom, and the first Broward County students will do the same Friday.

You can see and download the full report from the state below: